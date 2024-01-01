You can find more information about Alfprotocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

ALF Protocol is a Solana native decentralized lending, and liquidity providing protocol where users can participate as lenders or borrowers in isolated lending pools. The Alf Protocol facilitates a new kind of leveraged yield farming experience for borrowers, with enhanced leverage and farming rewards, while enabling lenders to earn a significantly higher yield on supplied tokens without the risk of impermanent loss.