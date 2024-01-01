Alfprotocol | Alf Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Alfprotocol Quick Project Information
ALF Protocol is a Solana native decentralized lending, and liquidity providing protocol where users can participate as lenders or borrowers in isolated lending pools. The Alf Protocol facilitates a new kind of leveraged yield farming experience for borrowers, with enhanced leverage and farming rewards, while enabling lenders to earn a significantly higher yield on supplied tokens without the risk of impermanent loss.You can find more information about Alfprotocol history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
Alf Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold Alfprotocol (Alf) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade Alf
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy Alfprotocol or access MEXC Alf and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on Alfprotocol to gain higher income. Trade Alf futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenALF
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenALF
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000