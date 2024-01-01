mexc
MarketBuy CryptoSpot
HOT
FuturesFutures M-Day

--0.00%

AKITAX | AKITAX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange

AKITAX Quick Project Information

Akitavax is a community driven meme based cryptocurrency project that takes different approach on technologies served from other meme coins. Akitavax is not created as a common meme token project; all critical decisions about the project are made by the founders, but it is created as a community meme token project that aims to involve all the enthusiasts to contribute in our social and artistic movement.
You can find more information about AKITAX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.

AKITAX Token on MEXC

If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AKITAX (AKITAX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AKITAX on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AKITAX or access MEXC AKITAX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AKITAX to gain higher income. Trade AKITAX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAKITAX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAKITAX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000
AKITAX Price CalculatorHow to buy AKITAX

Trade

/USDT
--0.00%
Spot
About Us
About
User Agreement
Privacy Policy
Risk Disclosure
M-Ventures
MEXC Blog
Services
Buy Crypto
Download MEXC
Fees
Referral Program
Affiliate Program
API
Institutional Services
How To Buy
Crypto Information
Crypto Price
User Support
Customer Service
Help Center
Announcements
Learn
VIP Benefits
Submit an Enquiry
Improvement Suggestions
Report Abnormal Funds
Judicial Assistance
MEXC Verify
Contact Us
Let’s Collaborate (Businesses)
Let’s Collaborate (Institutions)
Let's Collaborate (Media)
Listing Application
OTC Merchant Application
Community

© 2024 MEXC.COM