AKITAX | AKITAX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AKITAX Quick Project Information
Akitavax is a community driven meme based cryptocurrency project that takes different approach on technologies served from other meme coins. Akitavax is not created as a common meme token project; all critical decisions about the project are made by the founders, but it is created as a community meme token project that aims to involve all the enthusiasts to contribute in our social and artistic movement.You can find more information about AKITAX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AKITAX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AKITAX (AKITAX) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AKITAX
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AKITAX or access MEXC AKITAX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AKITAX to gain higher income. Trade AKITAX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAKITAX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAKITAX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000