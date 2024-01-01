PlayMasterAi | AIPLAY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
PlayMasterAi Quick Project Information
PlayMasterAI is an exciting AI-driven project that revolutionizes the GameFi ecosystem by enabling users to instantly create games with the assistance of AI and enjoy multiplayer experiences in a play-to-earn environment.You can find more information about PlayMasterAi history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AIPLAY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold PlayMasterAi (AIPLAY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIPLAY
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy PlayMasterAi or access MEXC AIPLAY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on PlayMasterAi to gain higher income. Trade AIPLAY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIPLAY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAIPLAY
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply10,000,000,000