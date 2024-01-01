AI Kirby | AIKIRBY Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AI Kirby Quick Project Information
AIKIRBY is a meme coin.You can find more information about AI Kirby history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AIKIRBY Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AI Kirby (AIKIRBY) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIKIRBY
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AI Kirby or access MEXC AIKIRBY and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AI Kirby to gain higher income. Trade AIKIRBY futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIKIRBY
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenAIKIRBY
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply840,000,000,000,000,000