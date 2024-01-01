AIGENTX | AIGENTX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
AIGENTX Quick Project Information
AIgentX is an AI and blockchain-powered platform that enhances the user experience, improves the adoption of blockchain, and provides innovative AI-powered features.You can find more information about AIGENTX history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
AIGENTX Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold AIGENTX (AIGENTX) — consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade AIGENTX
on MEXC now and enjoy super-low spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy AIGENTX or access MEXC AIGENTX and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on AIGENTX to gain higher income. Trade AIGENTX futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.02% taker fee! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenAIGENTX
Withdrawal StatusWithdrawal is not available
Chinese name of the token--
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply100,000,000