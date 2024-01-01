Adadex | ADEX Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
Adadex Quick Project Information
Adadex (ADEX) is a decentralized network of AI services accessible through Blockchain infrastructure. Developers and developers can publish their services in the Adadex metaverse area, where they can be used by anyone with an internet connection. Developers can earn money for the use of their services using the native ADEX token.You can find more information about Adadex history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ADEX Token on MEXC
English name of the tokenADEX
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenADEX
Deposit StatusAvailable
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply200,200,000,104