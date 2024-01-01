You can find more information about AC history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog

acBTC is a composite asset backed by a basket of ERC20 BTC. The acBTC ecosystem integrates native BTC and ERC20 BTC, with swap, lending and yield generating applications into one highly secure, efficient and usable standard. With the introduction of acBTC, various forms of liquidity pegged against BTC can move efficiently between blockchain networks. Unleashing the potential of blockchain networks by expanding the capabilities of existing dApps and supporting innovative use cases.