ANGRY BIRDS SPACE | ABS Digital Asset Info | MEXC Exchange
ANGRY BIRDS SPACE Quick Project Information
Lossless binary prediction game. Vote to decide whether the final price of FTM will be lower than the original starting price. If the prediction is correct, you get a reward; if the prediction is wrong, you lose nothing.You can find more information about ANGRY BIRDS SPACE history, system features and how to use it in MEXC Blog.
ABS Token on MEXC
If you are looking to buy, trade or hold ANGRY BIRDS SPACE (ABS) – consider MEXC Exchange as your first stop! With our products the process will be convenient, fast and secure! Trade ABS
on MEXC now and enjoy 0% spot maker and taker fees. Just by clicking buttons below you will find detailed instructions on how to buy ANGRY BIRDS SPACE or access MEXC ABS and other crypto markets & trading terminals.
Furthermore, after you register on MEXC, you will be able to start trading crypto derivatives based on ANGRY BIRDS SPACE to gain higher income. Trade ABS futures on MEXC now! Enjoy our service with 0.00% maker fee and 0.01% taker fee, the lowest trading fees in the market! You can join perpetual futures contracts
with up to 200x leverage.
English name of the tokenABS
Withdrawal StatusAvailable
Chinese name of the tokenABS
Deposit StatusCannot be deposited
Issue Time--
Trading statusTradable
Issue Price
Max Supply