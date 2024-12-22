Zoomer Price (ZOOMER)
The live price of Zoomer (ZOOMER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.73M USD. ZOOMER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zoomer Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.46K USD
- Zoomer price change within the day is -7.51%
- It has a circulating supply of 69.00B USD
During today, the price change of Zoomer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zoomer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zoomer to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zoomer to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.51%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-40.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-18.71%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Zoomer: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.29%
-7.51%
-42.46%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zoomer is an omnichain token created using the open XERC20 cross-chain standard to onboard the true crypto-native generation, Gen Z, into the world of crypto and Web3.
