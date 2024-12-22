ZooKeeper Price (ZOO)
The live price of ZooKeeper (ZOO) today is 0.00196152 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 925.95K USD. ZOO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZooKeeper Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.70K USD
- ZooKeeper price change within the day is -5.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 469.89M USD
Get real-time price updates of the ZOO to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate ZOO price information.
During today, the price change of ZooKeeper to USD was $ -0.000110063639657005.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZooKeeper to USD was $ -0.0000772607.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZooKeeper to USD was $ -0.0006227759.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZooKeeper to USD was $ -0.002192808262085863.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000110063639657005
|-5.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000772607
|-3.93%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0006227759
|-31.74%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002192808262085863
|-52.78%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZooKeeper: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.02%
-5.31%
-14.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Zookeeper will provide a dual farming experience while embracing the popular crypto trend of NFTs. The project will complement another existing Wanchain Dapp: Wanswap (www.wanswap.finance); thus greatly augmenting liquidity. However, Zookeeper will have its own utility token ($ZOO) distributed as farming rewards to Wanswap Liquidity Providers (LPs), who stake their WSLP (Wan Swap Liquidity Provider tokens). All this makes ZooKeeper a unique gamified yield farming Dapp with profit potential and gaming fun. Features : DUALFARMING In Zookeeper, the notion of dual farming is introduced which allows the user to farm zoo tokens and wasp tokens (on selected pools) due to the partnership with WanSwap. OPTIONAL LOCK FARMING ZooKeeper offers users the possibility of increasing yield farming rewards by using the optional lock period function available for each pool. The longer the period chosen, the more rewards will be given. ATTACH NFT BOOST CARDS Extra NFT boost cards are available on ZooKeeper. This unique ability in the crypto market will allow each user to both reduce the locktime and increase rewards. NFT TRADING All NFTs have a possibility to be used or sold in the market section. Selling NFT’s can be done in several cryptocurrencies available on ZooKeeper. GOVERNANCE ZooKeeper Community will have access to a voting system that will be reviewed by the ZooKeeper team before implementation. BURN MECHANIC ZooKeeper has integrated different burning mechanics on its platform to reduce the max supply of ZOO Token.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 ZOO to AUD
A$0.0031188168
|1 ZOO to GBP
￡0.0015496008
|1 ZOO to EUR
€0.001863444
|1 ZOO to USD
$0.00196152
|1 ZOO to MYR
RM0.00882684
|1 ZOO to TRY
₺0.0687905064
|1 ZOO to JPY
¥0.3068601888
|1 ZOO to RUB
₽0.2016246408
|1 ZOO to INR
₹0.1666115088
|1 ZOO to IDR
Rp31.6374149256
|1 ZOO to PHP
₱0.1153962216
|1 ZOO to EGP
￡E.0.0998021376
|1 ZOO to BRL
R$0.0119260416
|1 ZOO to CAD
C$0.0028049736
|1 ZOO to BDT
৳0.2334404952
|1 ZOO to NGN
₦3.0317056968
|1 ZOO to UAH
₴0.0819326904
|1 ZOO to VES
Bs0.10003752
|1 ZOO to PKR
Rs0.5437921896
|1 ZOO to KZT
₸1.0258945752
|1 ZOO to THB
฿0.06718206
|1 ZOO to TWD
NT$0.0640043976
|1 ZOO to CHF
Fr0.0017457528
|1 ZOO to HKD
HK$0.0152410104
|1 ZOO to MAD
.د.م0.0196544304