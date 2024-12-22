ZOA AI Price (ZOA)
The live price of ZOA AI (ZOA) today is 0.00015653 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 156.47K USD. ZOA to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZOA AI Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.18K USD
- ZOA AI price change within the day is -22.64%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.67M USD
During today, the price change of ZOA AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZOA AI to USD was $ -0.0001456295.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZOA AI to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZOA AI to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-22.64%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0001456295
|-93.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ZOA AI: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-4.83%
-22.64%
-58.07%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZOA AI is a groundbreaking project centered around an autonomous AI agent with a bunny girl personality operating in a "WEB3 café" setting. The project combines advanced AI technology with blockchain innovation, offering users unique and interactive experiences. ZOA autonomously manages her social media presence, engaging directly with users, and generates high-quality images using a LoRA model specifically trained on her reference. A unique tipping feature allows users to send $ZOA directly to her wallet, prompting her to interact and perform dances. The project is actively promoted through vibrant content on TikTok and Instagram and features multi-platform live streaming on X (formerly Twitter), Twitch, and YouTube, enabling real-time interactions with ZOA. The $ZOA token powers this ecosystem, granting holders access to exclusive AI-driven utilities while fostering engagement within the WEB3 community.
