ZMINE Price (ZMN)
The live price of ZMINE (ZMN) today is 0.01344705 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 689.11K USD. ZMN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ZMINE Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 32.16K USD
- ZMINE price change within the day is -2.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.29M USD
During today, the price change of ZMINE to USD was $ -0.00032020617387435.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ZMINE to USD was $ +0.0008200306.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ZMINE to USD was $ +0.0035205143.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ZMINE to USD was $ +0.003241650150737754.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00032020617387435
|-2.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0008200306
|+6.10%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0035205143
|+26.18%
|90 Days
|$ +0.003241650150737754
|+31.76%
Discover the latest price analysis of ZMINE: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.97%
-2.32%
-5.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ZMINE is a cryptocurrency mining ICO project. It has a unique business model which it is named ""We rent your graphic card (WRYGC)"". The model has run successfully for a year. There are approximately ten thousand GPUs from hundreds of customer in company's facilities. The company make a contract with customer for borrowing GPUs. After that, every half month, the benefit, after electricity cost deducted, will be divided 50:50 between the company and customers. The company will manage all other hardware and facilities and take card of all other cost. It is different from cloud mining because customer own their real graphic cards not just hashing power. Moreover, all of founders have developer background they have invested and mainly focused on R&D in order to optimize the profit not solely the size of mining farm. In term of technology, there are various of advantages, for example coin mining switching, fast GPUs deployment, customize mining hardware, and GPUs overclock profiling. The fund from ICO will be spent to support the real requirements from customers and existing business. 1. Customer don't have advance knowledge about GPUs and mining technology. Therefore, we would purchase large batch of GPUs for cheaper price and suitable mining spec. 2. They would like to invest in mining, however large batch of GPUs and mining equipment could take 1-2 months to be transported. We book and prepare all of those in advance by the fund. Then, it will be ready in very short period. 3. Customer would like to trade their GPUs. ZMINE will developed GPUs market which customer could bid and offer their own GPU comfortably. ZMINE token have been listed in the number one Thailand cryptocurrency exchange, https://bx.in.th, within couple weeks after the sale period being end. After listing, the price has maintained nearly twofold the ICO price. The 24 hours trading value has swung from $110,000 USD to $800,000 USD. These facts could be verified the quality of ZMINE team and trust from customer.
