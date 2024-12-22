Zaibot Price (ZAI)
The live price of Zaibot (ZAI) today is 0.0156252 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 317.63K USD. ZAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Zaibot Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 24.20K USD
- Zaibot price change within the day is +0.74%
- It has a circulating supply of 20.26M USD
During today, the price change of Zaibot to USD was $ +0.00011519.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Zaibot to USD was $ -0.0044755525.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Zaibot to USD was $ -0.0032369351.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Zaibot to USD was $ -0.004445127599853287.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00011519
|+0.74%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0044755525
|-28.64%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0032369351
|-20.71%
|90 Days
|$ -0.004445127599853287
|-22.14%
Discover the latest price analysis of Zaibot: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
+0.74%
-17.34%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The VanGuard of AI Bots. Welcome to ZAIBOT, a pricebot featuring exclusive features such as revenue share, impressive referral commisions, community boosted trending and so much more! Get ready to take over communities with community funded trending missions, interactive features including flash staking, and an integrated telegram wallet.
