Waggle Network Price (WAG)
The live price of Waggle Network (WAG) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.84K USD. WAG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Waggle Network Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 923.44 USD
- Waggle Network price change within the day is +3.22%
- It has a circulating supply of 7.25M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WAG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WAG price information.
During today, the price change of Waggle Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Waggle Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Waggle Network to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Waggle Network to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+3.22%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.33%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-66.55%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Waggle Network: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.01%
+3.22%
-17.11%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Waggle is a permissionless marketplace built for multi-chain token pools and auctions, enabling projects to raise capital post-IDO on a decentralized environment based on Solana. Waggle curates a public-facing marketplace interface which facilitates locked tokens trading activities. With Waggle, decentralized projects will be able to raise capital from their community, and users will be able to participate in community fundraising rounds in a secure and compliant environment and access opportunities previously only available to institutional players. Waggle seeks to build a future that is decentralized, efficient, and empowering.
