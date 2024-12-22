Wagerr Price (WGR)
The live price of Wagerr (WGR) today is 0.00201512 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 526.40K USD. WGR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Wagerr Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 131.26 USD
- Wagerr price change within the day is -6.15%
- It has a circulating supply of 260.56M USD
During today, the price change of Wagerr to USD was $ -0.000132258000197959.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Wagerr to USD was $ +0.0000306701.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Wagerr to USD was $ +0.0003487388.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Wagerr to USD was $ +0.0000869949077178446.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000132258000197959
|-6.15%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0000306701
|+1.52%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0003487388
|+17.31%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0000869949077178446
|+4.51%
Discover the latest price analysis of Wagerr: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.50%
-6.15%
-8.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Wagerr uses distributed blockchain technology to execute betting contracts. It escrows stakes, verifies results, and pays out winners. By eliminating central authorities, Wagerr solves the most pernicious problems in the industry. Reducing corruption and risk results in predictable operation. You can bet on Wagerr.
