ViciCoin Price (VCNT)
The live price of ViciCoin (VCNT) today is 22.45 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 58.59M USD. VCNT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ViciCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 248.01K USD
- ViciCoin price change within the day is -4.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 2.61M USD
During today, the price change of ViciCoin to USD was $ -1.00521144420808.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ViciCoin to USD was $ -0.1237848100.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ViciCoin to USD was $ +2.5845674750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ViciCoin to USD was $ +2.27454992546116.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -1.00521144420808
|-4.28%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1237848100
|-0.55%
|60 Days
|$ +2.5845674750
|+11.51%
|90 Days
|$ +2.27454992546116
|+11.27%
Discover the latest price analysis of ViciCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.17%
-4.28%
+0.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ViciCoin (VCNT) is an ERC-20 utility token on Avalanche, Arbitrum, Base, Binance, Ethereum, Optimism, and Polygon networks. The ViciCoin token was created by ViciNFT to strictly manage access to digital content and enable a wide range of enterprise applications through authorization, authentication, and intermediary services. For example, VCNT now facilitates ViciSwap, a many-to-many token swapping tool built on the Uniswap Protocol. ViciSwap offers a dynamic and engaging solution for everyone to create and manage their own token portfolio (https://viciswap.io). Another application of ViciCoin in the enterprise is VCNT For Zoom, which provides a turnkey solution for small communities across the globe to monetize their own video conferences by selling tokenized tickets and accepting cryptocurrencies as payment. VCNT is also being used to gate access to Discord channels, which helps creators and brand owners authenticate their community to reduce bots and spam, and increase monetization of their offerings. As Web3 products and services become mainstream, so will the utility and serviceability of VCNT.
