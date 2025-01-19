Vegas Price (VEGAS)
The live price of Vegas (VEGAS) today is 0.170661 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. VEGAS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vegas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 21.92K USD
- Vegas price change within the day is -5.31%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Vegas to USD was $ -0.0095706501076936.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vegas to USD was $ -0.0779628257.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vegas to USD was $ +0.7348392844.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vegas to USD was $ +0.128320527230767.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0095706501076936
|-5.31%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0779628257
|-45.68%
|60 Days
|$ +0.7348392844
|+430.58%
|90 Days
|$ +0.128320527230767
|+303.07%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vegas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.14%
-5.31%
+3.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Vegas is a utility token used to bet on the first Hyperliquid GambleFi of the same name. This token allows users to engage in a variety of games and bets within a secure and decentralized environment. By holding and using the Vegas token, users can access exclusive features, receive special rewards, and enjoy the unique experience offered by VEGAS platform. Vegas is not just a means of placing bets, but also a gateway to a new era of blockchain-based online gaming, ensuring transparency and fairness for all participants.
