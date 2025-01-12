veDAO Price (WEVE)
The live price of veDAO (WEVE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 21.83K USD. WEVE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key veDAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 110.35 USD
- veDAO price change within the day is -1.00%
- It has a circulating supply of 297.51M USD
Get real-time price updates of the WEVE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate WEVE price information.
During today, the price change of veDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of veDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of veDAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of veDAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.00%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-22.91%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-16.32%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of veDAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.18%
-1.00%
-12.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
veDAO is an experiment with a single purpose: capture enough TVL to qualify as a top 20 project on Fantom, meeting the snapshot requirements to receive one of Andre Cronje’s ve3 NFTs.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 WEVE to AUD
A$--
|1 WEVE to GBP
￡--
|1 WEVE to EUR
€--
|1 WEVE to USD
$--
|1 WEVE to MYR
RM--
|1 WEVE to TRY
₺--
|1 WEVE to JPY
¥--
|1 WEVE to RUB
₽--
|1 WEVE to INR
₹--
|1 WEVE to IDR
Rp--
|1 WEVE to PHP
₱--
|1 WEVE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 WEVE to BRL
R$--
|1 WEVE to CAD
C$--
|1 WEVE to BDT
৳--
|1 WEVE to NGN
₦--
|1 WEVE to UAH
₴--
|1 WEVE to VES
Bs--
|1 WEVE to PKR
Rs--
|1 WEVE to KZT
₸--
|1 WEVE to THB
฿--
|1 WEVE to TWD
NT$--
|1 WEVE to CHF
Fr--
|1 WEVE to HKD
HK$--
|1 WEVE to MAD
.د.م--