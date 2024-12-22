Vector Smart Gas Price (VSG)
The live price of Vector Smart Gas (VSG) today is 0.00532541 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 48.90M USD. VSG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Vector Smart Gas Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 260.10K USD
- Vector Smart Gas price change within the day is -4.46%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.21B USD
Get real-time price updates of the VSG to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate VSG price information.
During today, the price change of Vector Smart Gas to USD was $ -0.000248678193194916.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Vector Smart Gas to USD was $ +0.0150390403.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Vector Smart Gas to USD was $ +0.0238851242.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Vector Smart Gas to USD was $ +0.0037877979928742325.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000248678193194916
|-4.46%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0150390403
|+282.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0238851242
|+448.51%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0037877979928742325
|+246.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of Vector Smart Gas: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.60%
-4.46%
-32.33%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Launched in 08/12/2024 by a team based in Canada and the UK, VSC is a Layer 2 platform designed to facilitate the development of decentralized applications (dApps). VSG, or Vitalik Smart Gas, serves as the official gas token for VSC. The platform's primary objective is to address scalability issues prevalent in traditional blockchain networks by providing a scalable and efficient environment for decentralized application deployment. Leveraging Layer 2 solutions, VSC enhances transaction throughput and reduces gas fees, making it more accessible and cost-effective for developers and users alike. VSG plays a crucial role within the VSC ecosystem, acting as the fuel that powers transactions and smart contract executions on the network. With a total initial supply of 10 billion tokens and a deflationary mechanism in place, VSG aims to maintain a stable and reliable gas system while incentivizing network participation. One of the key features of VSC and VSG is their commitment to community involvement and governance. The platform encourages active participation from users, developers, and stakeholders to collectively shape the future direction of the network. Through community-driven initiatives and transparent decision-making processes, VSC strives to foster a decentralized ecosystem that reflects the needs and values of its participants. Moreover, VSC offers a range of developer tools and resources to streamline the dApp development process. From comprehensive documentation to developer support channels, the platform aims to empower developers to create innovative and scalable decentralized applications on top of VSC. In addition to its technical capabilities, VSG emphasizes security and reliability. The platform leverages robust consensus mechanisms and smart contract auditing processes to ensure the integrity of transactions and the safety of user funds. By prioritizing security, VSG aims to instill trust and confidence in its platform among users and developers
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 VSG to AUD
A$0.0084674019
|1 VSG to GBP
￡0.0042070739
|1 VSG to EUR
€0.0050591395
|1 VSG to USD
$0.00532541
|1 VSG to MYR
RM0.023964345
|1 VSG to TRY
₺0.1874011779
|1 VSG to JPY
¥0.8331071404
|1 VSG to RUB
₽0.5481977054
|1 VSG to INR
₹0.4523403254
|1 VSG to IDR
Rp85.8936976523
|1 VSG to PHP
₱0.3132938703
|1 VSG to EGP
￡E.0.2709568608
|1 VSG to BRL
R$0.0323784928
|1 VSG to CAD
C$0.0076153363
|1 VSG to BDT
৳0.6337770441
|1 VSG to NGN
₦8.2309004419
|1 VSG to UAH
₴0.2224423757
|1 VSG to VES
Bs0.27159591
|1 VSG to PKR
Rs1.4763634143
|1 VSG to KZT
₸2.7852426841
|1 VSG to THB
฿0.1816497351
|1 VSG to TWD
NT$0.1737681283
|1 VSG to CHF
Fr0.0047396149
|1 VSG to HKD
HK$0.0413784357
|1 VSG to MAD
.د.م0.0533606082