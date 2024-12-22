UXD Stablecoin Price (UXD)
The live price of UXD Stablecoin (UXD) today is 1.001 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 443.21K USD. UXD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key UXD Stablecoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.66K USD
- UXD Stablecoin price change within the day is +0.09%
- It has a circulating supply of 442.69K USD
During today, the price change of UXD Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.00094115.
In the past 30 days, the price change of UXD Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.0019099080.
In the past 60 days, the price change of UXD Stablecoin to USD was $ -0.0003696693.
In the past 90 days, the price change of UXD Stablecoin to USD was $ +0.0015654350934392.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00094115
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0019099080
|+0.19%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003696693
|-0.03%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0015654350934392
|+0.16%
Discover the latest price analysis of UXD Stablecoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.04%
+0.09%
+0.17%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UXD Protocol is an algorithmic stablecoin that is fully backed by a delta-neutral position using derivatives. UXD Protocol is non-custodial, and does not hold user's deposited crypto assets. Users can mint/redeem UXD on a permissionless basis.UXD users can mint 1 UXD for $1 worth of crypto assets. UXD does not require any over-collateralization.
|1 UXD to AUD
A$1.59159
|1 UXD to GBP
￡0.79079
|1 UXD to EUR
€0.95095
|1 UXD to USD
$1.001
|1 UXD to MYR
RM4.5045
|1 UXD to TRY
₺35.22519
|1 UXD to JPY
¥156.59644
|1 UXD to RUB
₽103.04294
|1 UXD to INR
₹85.02494
|1 UXD to IDR
Rp16,145.15903
|1 UXD to PHP
₱58.88883
|1 UXD to EGP
￡E.50.93088
|1 UXD to BRL
R$6.08608
|1 UXD to CAD
C$1.43143
|1 UXD to BDT
৳119.12901
|1 UXD to NGN
₦1,547.13559
|1 UXD to UAH
₴41.81177
|1 UXD to VES
Bs51.051
|1 UXD to PKR
Rs277.50723
|1 UXD to KZT
₸523.53301
|1 UXD to THB
฿34.14411
|1 UXD to TWD
NT$32.66263
|1 UXD to CHF
Fr0.89089
|1 UXD to HKD
HK$7.77777
|1 UXD to MAD
.د.م10.03002