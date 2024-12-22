uTON Price (UTON)
The live price of uTON (UTON) today is 5.24 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 16.38M USD. UTON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key uTON Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 842.73 USD
- uTON price change within the day is -5.63%
- It has a circulating supply of 3.12M USD
During today, the price change of uTON to USD was $ -0.312997261845565.
In the past 30 days, the price change of uTON to USD was $ -0.1094751280.
In the past 60 days, the price change of uTON to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of uTON to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.312997261845565
|-5.63%
|30 Days
|$ -0.1094751280
|-2.08%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of uTON: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.97%
-5.63%
-12.74%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
UTONIC is the first TON restaking platform and revenue-sharing layer for one billion users in Telegram. Focusing on one billion users' real usecases in Telegram and TON ecosystem, UTONiC collaborates with various Web2 and Web3 partners to build scenario-based AVS solutions for gaming, social, payment, AI dapps. The Liquid Restaking Token, uTON supports a diverse range of assets, including TON, tsTON, stTON, offering retail users versatile options to maximize their earnings with additional airdrop.
