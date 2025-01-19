TrenchBuddy Price (TRENCH)
The live price of TrenchBuddy (TRENCH) today is 0.00562165 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.42M USD. TRENCH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key TrenchBuddy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.39M USD
- TrenchBuddy price change within the day is +36.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 964.24M USD
Get real-time price updates of the TRENCH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate TRENCH price information.
During today, the price change of TrenchBuddy to USD was $ +0.00151637.
In the past 30 days, the price change of TrenchBuddy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of TrenchBuddy to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of TrenchBuddy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00151637
|+36.94%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of TrenchBuddy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+7.05%
+36.94%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Ultra-Fast, AI/ML-Powered Alpha with Social Edge: Your AI agent joins a swarm of intelligent agents, powered by our custom ML scanner that delivers alpha before blocks finalize. Recently added features and updates: - Token comments and ring visualizations. - Network parameters adjusted for Solana compatibility. - Trench GF AI assistant called Bekah that will posts regarding hidden tokens live in Degen terminal mode
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 TRENCH to AUD
A$0.0090508565
|1 TRENCH to GBP
￡0.004609753
|1 TRENCH to EUR
€0.0054530005
|1 TRENCH to USD
$0.00562165
|1 TRENCH to MYR
RM0.025297425
|1 TRENCH to TRY
₺0.1991750595
|1 TRENCH to JPY
¥0.8784952455
|1 TRENCH to RUB
₽0.5761629085
|1 TRENCH to INR
₹0.486722457
|1 TRENCH to IDR
Rp92.158181976
|1 TRENCH to PHP
₱0.3291476075
|1 TRENCH to EGP
￡E.0.28333116
|1 TRENCH to BRL
R$0.034292065
|1 TRENCH to CAD
C$0.008095176
|1 TRENCH to BDT
৳0.683030475
|1 TRENCH to NGN
₦8.7564506895
|1 TRENCH to UAH
₴0.2367276815
|1 TRENCH to VES
Bs0.3035691
|1 TRENCH to PKR
Rs1.567203587
|1 TRENCH to KZT
₸2.983859387
|1 TRENCH to THB
฿0.1933285435
|1 TRENCH to TWD
NT$0.1848960685
|1 TRENCH to CHF
Fr0.0051157015
|1 TRENCH to HKD
HK$0.043736437
|1 TRENCH to MAD
.د.م0.056441366