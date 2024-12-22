Ternoa Price (CAPS)
The live price of Ternoa (CAPS) today is 0.0049144 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.59M USD. CAPS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Ternoa Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 523.59K USD
- Ternoa price change within the day is -0.19%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.75B USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAPS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAPS price information.
During today, the price change of Ternoa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Ternoa to USD was $ +0.0039796644.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Ternoa to USD was $ +0.0045831276.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Ternoa to USD was $ +0.002164282775329512.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.19%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0039796644
|+80.98%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0045831276
|+93.26%
|90 Days
|$ +0.002164282775329512
|+78.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of Ternoa: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.14%
-0.19%
-28.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Memories are an essential part of who we are. If memory plays an essential role in shaping us, then the truth is that memory is by its very nature a partial thing, and only media such as images, sound and texts enable us to keep and remember our past. These supports also allow us to transmit memories to succeeding generations so that they can continue to celebrate the memory of those who have left. Memories are therefore precious goods that we must be able to treat as such. The paradox of the last few decades is to have succeeded in democratizing, thanks to digital technology, the production of memory-supports in an almost unlimited way, while at the same time having failed to offer solutions to preserve them over time. Indeed, it has become increasingly difficult to store all the data we create about our lives in a secure and reliable way. A USB key or a hard disk can be easily lost; storage clouds do not guarantee a strong respect for privacy; printed photos see their colours fade, etc... Added to this is the difficulty of automatically and reliably transmitting them to third parties. How can we be sure that this video of myself, stored in some cloud, will be transmitted in 30 years, or after my death, to a loved one? In response to these needs, Capsule Corp. is developing the Ternoa Blockchain. Designed to store and eventually transmit data in a secure way, Ternoa uses the state-of-the-art technology to secure the contents and the proper triggering of data transfers.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CAPS to AUD
A$0.007813896
|1 CAPS to GBP
￡0.003882376
|1 CAPS to EUR
€0.00466868
|1 CAPS to USD
$0.0049144
|1 CAPS to MYR
RM0.0221148
|1 CAPS to TRY
₺0.172937736
|1 CAPS to JPY
¥0.768808736
|1 CAPS to RUB
₽0.505888336
|1 CAPS to INR
₹0.41747828
|1 CAPS to IDR
Rp79.264505032
|1 CAPS to PHP
₱0.289114152
|1 CAPS to EGP
￡E.0.250044672
|1 CAPS to BRL
R$0.029879552
|1 CAPS to CAD
C$0.007027592
|1 CAPS to BDT
৳0.584862744
|1 CAPS to NGN
₦7.595647496
|1 CAPS to UAH
₴0.205274488
|1 CAPS to VES
Bs0.2506344
|1 CAPS to PKR
Rs1.362419112
|1 CAPS to KZT
₸2.570280344
|1 CAPS to THB
฿0.167630184
|1 CAPS to TWD
NT$0.160356872
|1 CAPS to CHF
Fr0.004373816
|1 CAPS to HKD
HK$0.038184888
|1 CAPS to MAD
.د.م0.049242288