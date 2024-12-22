Synthswap Price (SYNTH)
The live price of Synthswap (SYNTH) today is 0.735553 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 146.56K USD. SYNTH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Synthswap Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 189.55 USD
- Synthswap price change within the day is -5.11%
- It has a circulating supply of 199.23K USD
During today, the price change of Synthswap to USD was $ -0.0396803978183166.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Synthswap to USD was $ -0.2074942788.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Synthswap to USD was $ +0.0977633790.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Synthswap to USD was $ -0.3375583541762467.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0396803978183166
|-5.11%
|30 Days
|$ -0.2074942788
|-28.20%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0977633790
|+13.29%
|90 Days
|$ -0.3375583541762467
|-31.45%
Discover the latest price analysis of Synthswap: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.67%
-5.11%
-30.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is the project about? First fully audited and native DEX on Base. We will also offer V3 and V4 tech alongside other DeFi products What makes your project unique? Synthswap is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) in the Base ecosystem. Compared to its competitors, Synthswap will enable trading with the lowest fees! Rewards from Staking and Yield Farming will be among the most lucrative. History of your project. Launched today What’s next for your project? Bring more features like V3, V4, more token utility and grow the dexes volume and userbase What can your token be used for? Stake for real yield (platform fee sharing), Governance, Launchpad allocation.
