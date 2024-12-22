What is the project about? First fully audited and native DEX on Base. We will also offer V3 and V4 tech alongside other DeFi products What makes your project unique? Synthswap is one of the first decentralized exchanges (DEX) with an automated market-maker (AMM) in the Base ecosystem. Compared to its competitors, Synthswap will enable trading with the lowest fees! Rewards from Staking and Yield Farming will be among the most lucrative. History of your project. Launched today What’s next for your project? Bring more features like V3, V4, more token utility and grow the dexes volume and userbase What can your token be used for? Stake for real yield (platform fee sharing), Governance, Launchpad allocation.

