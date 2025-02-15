What is STEVE ($STEVE)

Our token is a meme coin. It is based on Matt Furie's Boys Club Comic, the same one PEPE, Landwolf, Andy, etc. are all from. Steve however is an original concept, and all art is original. "$STEVE is the neighborhood drug dealer based on a character from Matt Furie's Boy's Club Comic." It is a meme coin so we are exploring utilities however its sole purpose is community and representing kind of the hippie, stoner, neighborhood weed dealer type culture (we are not selling drugs). Think the films Dazed and Confused and/or Pineapple Express. Our co founder Novae is the founder of Swamps Dex (https://x.com/Swamps_L2), value of 30m+ and a successful seed round of $2.2m led by Dingaling, Pranksy and others so we do have tech experience and those connections and possible related utilities are always on the table for the future. It was trending #1 - #3 on Dexscreener of all tokens on all chains for the first 48 hours. Exceeded $7m volume for the first few hours. Our twitter has 2600 real followers, and our telegram has 4.5k again all real people. Our ATH is 6.1m FDV and we currently sit at 750k after five days. Our holder count is 2,142 and our total volume is well above $10m.

STEVE ($STEVE) Resource Official Website