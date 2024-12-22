Steem Dollars Price (SBD)
The live price of Steem Dollars (SBD) today is 3.21 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 44.26M USD. SBD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Steem Dollars Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 2.68M USD
- Steem Dollars price change within the day is -0.94%
- It has a circulating supply of 13.91M USD
During today, the price change of Steem Dollars to USD was $ -0.030747617530115.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Steem Dollars to USD was $ +0.1298461050.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Steem Dollars to USD was $ +0.6780566460.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Steem Dollars to USD was $ +0.3677466256295743.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.030747617530115
|-0.94%
|30 Days
|$ +0.1298461050
|+4.05%
|60 Days
|$ +0.6780566460
|+21.12%
|90 Days
|$ +0.3677466256295743
|+12.94%
Discover the latest price analysis of Steem Dollars: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.22%
-0.94%
-9.87%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Steem Dollars are liquid stable-value currency tokens designed to be pegged to $1 USD. Steem Dollars can be traded with STEEM and transferred to other accounts for commerce or exchange.
