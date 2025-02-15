Steak Price (STEAK)
The live price of Steak (STEAK) today is 1.25 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. STEAK to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Steak Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 38.94 USD
- Steak price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the STEAK to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate STEAK price information.
During today, the price change of Steak to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Steak to USD was $ -0.0694180000.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Steak to USD was $ -0.4538778750.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Steak to USD was $ -0.511222466021646.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0694180000
|-5.55%
|60 Days
|$ -0.4538778750
|-36.31%
|90 Days
|$ -0.511222466021646
|-29.02%
Discover the latest price analysis of Steak: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
0.00%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In a world where only 100,000 portions of STEAK exist, a frenzy of accumulation ensues, fueling an unprecedented race for ownership. With scarcity driving its value, the quest to amass as much as possible intensifies, spurred by the promise of exclusive benefits awaiting those who secure a stake before the masses catch on. $STEAK emerges as a token of exclusivity, offering a spectrum of privileges including governance rights, access to platform features, VIP privileges, and opportunities for token buybacks. Its significance transcends mere ownership, serving as a pivotal instrument in shaping the future of PawFi, the decentralized autonomous organization (DAO) it governs. Each $STEAK represents a vote, empowering users to influence critical decisions concerning the trajectory of PawFi and the fate of $STEAK itself. The utility of $STEAK extends beyond governance, as holders can leverage their assets through borrowing, lending, and staking mechanisms within the PawFi ecosystem. Borrowing $STEAK enables access to platform features, while lending it as collateral yields attractive annual percentage yields (APY). Furthermore, staking $STEAK offers a pathway to augmenting one's holdings, perpetuating the cycle of accumulation. The synergy between PAW and SHIB ecosystems amplifies the allure of $STEAK, offering a gateway for participants to engage in decentralized finance (DeFi) and earn STEAK through PawFi utilization. The narrative of $STEAK transcends mere scarcity-driven speculation, evolving into a narrative of empowerment, governance, and symbiotic growth within the PawFi ecosystem. As stakeholders vie for their slice of the finite $STEAK supply, they catalyze a paradigm shift in decentralized governance and ecosystem interconnectivity, heralding a new era of DeFi innovation and collaboration.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 STEAK to AUD
A$1.9625
|1 STEAK to GBP
￡0.9875
|1 STEAK to EUR
€1.1875
|1 STEAK to USD
$1.25
|1 STEAK to MYR
RM5.5375
|1 STEAK to TRY
₺45.275
|1 STEAK to JPY
¥190.4
|1 STEAK to RUB
₽113.825
|1 STEAK to INR
₹108.3375
|1 STEAK to IDR
Rp20,161.2875
|1 STEAK to PHP
₱72.1875
|1 STEAK to EGP
￡E.63.2375
|1 STEAK to BRL
R$7.125
|1 STEAK to CAD
C$1.7625
|1 STEAK to BDT
৳151.475
|1 STEAK to NGN
₦1,891.0625
|1 STEAK to UAH
₴51.875
|1 STEAK to VES
Bs76.25
|1 STEAK to PKR
Rs349.0625
|1 STEAK to KZT
₸619.725
|1 STEAK to THB
฿42.1375
|1 STEAK to TWD
NT$40.85
|1 STEAK to CHF
Fr1.1125
|1 STEAK to HKD
HK$9.725
|1 STEAK to MAD
.د.م12.4375