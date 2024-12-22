Squid Game Price (SQUID)
The live price of Squid Game (SQUID) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 523.04K USD. SQUID to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Squid Game Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 7.46K USD
- Squid Game price change within the day is -11.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00B USD
During today, the price change of Squid Game to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Squid Game to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Squid Game to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Squid Game to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-11.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-32.46%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-6.24%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Squid Game: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.82%
-11.80%
-15.48%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Embracing the widespread fascination with the Netflix series, this token is a playful homage to the iconic show, combining elements of entertainment with the decentralized realm of blockchain. With a nod to the memorable characters and intense games portrayed in the series, "Squid Games" token emerges as a vibrant and engaging community-driven initiative. Its foundation lies in the spirit of fun and the unpredictability reminiscent of the challenges witnessed on-screen. The token's ecosystem revolves around a lighthearted yet robust approach to meme culture. It features playful tokenomics and mechanics that mirror the dynamics of the games showcased in the Netflix series. Holders of "Squid Games" tokens participate in various community-driven activities, drawing parallels to the suspenseful games depicted in the show. The project boasts an enthusiastic and active community that revels in the shared experience of being part of this meme-driven phenomenon. Its Discord and Telegram channels buzz with discussions, memes, and engaging activities, fostering a sense of camaraderie among its members. Please note that this project is not related to the Show and is purely meme.
