Spellfire Price (SPELLFIRE)
The live price of Spellfire (SPELLFIRE) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 138.73K USD. SPELLFIRE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Spellfire Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 151.92K USD
- Spellfire price change within the day is +0.16%
- It has a circulating supply of 362.37M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SPELLFIRE to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SPELLFIRE price information.
During today, the price change of Spellfire to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Spellfire to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Spellfire to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Spellfire to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.16%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+8.40%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-4.06%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Spellfire: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.91%
+0.16%
-10.80%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Spellfire is a unique Play-2-Earn collectible card game, proposing the first-ever hand-held NFT collection that can be placed in an actual drawer and generate passive income. Longing for realism, but being an NFT pioneer, Spellfire has moved time-tested concepts into the future to bridge the card fan generations together. Bringing nearly 30 years of history to the blockchain, whilst boasting an established community of avid and dedicated fans has led industry giants DAO Maker and Shima Capital to support the project as leading investors. Physical cards have a digital state, where some feature voice or gesture-empowered actions to create unique interactions for gamers avoiding age barriers, geo limits, and technology gaps. Spellfire’s interactive augmented reality cards are sure to create a unique feeling of immersion. Digital and physical cards are connected through a QR code printed on the back of each card, making them traceable, upgradable, and playable online and offline. The game connects three realities together - the Physical, the Digital and the Augmented reality. Ensuring that no one gets left behind, Spellfire is going multichain, making it one of the first to support multi chain NFTs. Imagine a “BSC vs Solana NFT battle” - it will be the new Spellfire’s reality. Limited edition NFT cards have been created to ensure that Spellfire’s community shares in the success of the game. Each card has been beautifully and uniquely illustrated and contains delicate artistic flourishes in addition to meticulous detailing. Every player is sure to find something to love. Original NFT cards are issued in playing card copies ranging from 1000 for legendary to 100,000 for common. Original NFT Card owners are eligible to earn up to 10x return on investment in passive income from the subsequent sales of cards, while also growing in value as a rare NFT. Unlike comparable NFTs on the market that offer little to no value to the long-term holder, Spellfire NFT cards allow the community to earn revenue through passive card ownership or active gameplay by earning Spellfire’s native $Spellfire token. The $Spellfire token is essential within the game’s ecosystem and offers owners various forms of utility. A total supply of 640,000,000 will be available with 128,000,000 reserved exclusively for distribution through in-game rewards and tournaments to ensure viable longevity for the game and its community. In addition to being Spellfire’s in-game currency for all forms of transactions, $Spellfire can also be staked, unlocking extra rewards for its holders.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SPELLFIRE to AUD
A$--
|1 SPELLFIRE to GBP
￡--
|1 SPELLFIRE to EUR
€--
|1 SPELLFIRE to USD
$--
|1 SPELLFIRE to MYR
RM--
|1 SPELLFIRE to TRY
₺--
|1 SPELLFIRE to JPY
¥--
|1 SPELLFIRE to RUB
₽--
|1 SPELLFIRE to INR
₹--
|1 SPELLFIRE to IDR
Rp--
|1 SPELLFIRE to PHP
₱--
|1 SPELLFIRE to EGP
￡E.--
|1 SPELLFIRE to BRL
R$--
|1 SPELLFIRE to CAD
C$--
|1 SPELLFIRE to BDT
৳--
|1 SPELLFIRE to NGN
₦--
|1 SPELLFIRE to UAH
₴--
|1 SPELLFIRE to VES
Bs--
|1 SPELLFIRE to PKR
Rs--
|1 SPELLFIRE to KZT
₸--
|1 SPELLFIRE to THB
฿--
|1 SPELLFIRE to TWD
NT$--
|1 SPELLFIRE to CHF
Fr--
|1 SPELLFIRE to HKD
HK$--
|1 SPELLFIRE to MAD
.د.م--