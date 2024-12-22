Speedy Price (SPEEDY)
The live price of Speedy (SPEEDY) today is 0.00597696 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.82M USD. SPEEDY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Speedy Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 299.21K USD
- Speedy price change within the day is -3.14%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of Speedy to USD was $ -0.000193967973182457.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Speedy to USD was $ -0.0024035729.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Speedy to USD was $ -0.0049059867.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Speedy to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000193967973182457
|-3.14%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0024035729
|-40.21%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0049059867
|-82.08%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Speedy: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+2.55%
-3.14%
-28.49%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
In the wild world of crypto, where every new coin races to the top, one little turtle is making waves with a time-tested motto: "Slow and Steady Wins the Race." Introducing $SPEEDY, the memecoin that's here to remind you that greatness comes not from rushing, but from steady, thoughtful progress. $SPEEDY is on the ethereum blockchain. We strive ourselves in daily fresh content with plans for a game and animation series.
