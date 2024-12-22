SolForge Fusion Price (SFG)
The live price of SolForge Fusion (SFG) today is 1.26 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.19M USD. SFG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SolForge Fusion Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 19.84K USD
- SolForge Fusion price change within the day is -8.04%
- It has a circulating supply of 4.13M USD
During today, the price change of SolForge Fusion to USD was $ -0.110025182757216.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SolForge Fusion to USD was $ +0.3778685820.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SolForge Fusion to USD was $ +5.1706966500.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SolForge Fusion to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.110025182757216
|-8.04%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3778685820
|+29.99%
|60 Days
|$ +5.1706966500
|+410.37%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SolForge Fusion: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.12%
-8.04%
-16.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SolForge Fusion is a fast-paced, easy-to-learn, and highly strategic card battler that will resonate with fans of games like Magic: The Gathering and Hearthstone. The game offers robust single-player and PvP modes where players use uniquely generated card fusions to outmaneuver their adversaries. Crafted by world-class designers—Richard Garfield, the creator of Magic: The Gathering, and Justin Gary, the mind behind Ascension Deckbuilding Game—SolForge Fusion is fully playable and built to deliver a compelling experience for all players.
