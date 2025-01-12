Sillycat Price (SILLYCAT)
The live price of Sillycat (SILLYCAT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 50.67K USD. SILLYCAT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Sillycat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 206.93 USD
- Sillycat price change within the day is -0.78%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00T USD
During today, the price change of Sillycat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Sillycat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Sillycat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Sillycat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.78%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-6.34%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-30.48%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Sillycat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.22%
-0.78%
+1.45%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Many wonder, what is SillyCat? SillyCat is a dive into the whimsical world of cats, capturing the playful and curious spirit of these mysterious creatures in the crypto realm. Like a poetic tribute to our feline companions, this token dances on the blockchain stage, offering a symphony of fantasy and charm. SillyCat was created in response to this demand, and to provide value to the ecosystem the solana blockchain. SillyCat will be more than just a memecoin, featuring several unique use cases and utilities that are beneficial to the long term growth of the Solana Ecosystem. With the Solana blockchain and coin making a huge return over the last few months, it’s time for Sillycat to come in and set the stardard for memecoins on Solana. There’s a new cat in town.
