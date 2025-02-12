ShibaCorgi Price (SHICO)
The live price of ShibaCorgi (SHICO) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. SHICO to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ShibaCorgi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 1.21K USD
- ShibaCorgi price change within the day is -3.24%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of ShibaCorgi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ShibaCorgi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ShibaCorgi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ShibaCorgi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.24%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-7.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-17.79%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ShibaCorgi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.78%
-3.24%
+7.93%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ShibaCorgi is a MEME token inspired by Shiba INU and DOGE. ShiCo has 4% tax on each transaction which 2% goes to holders and 2% will be burned instantly.
