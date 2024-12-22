sEUR Price (SEUR)
The live price of sEUR (SEUR) today is 0.792143 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 788.19K USD. SEUR to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key sEUR Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 5.45K USD
- sEUR price change within the day is -1.50%
- It has a circulating supply of 995.00K USD
During today, the price change of sEUR to USD was $ -0.0120994863180203.
In the past 30 days, the price change of sEUR to USD was $ -0.0860956462.
In the past 60 days, the price change of sEUR to USD was $ -0.2014985239.
In the past 90 days, the price change of sEUR to USD was $ -0.303929155443141.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0120994863180203
|-1.50%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0860956462
|-10.86%
|60 Days
|$ -0.2014985239
|-25.43%
|90 Days
|$ -0.303929155443141
|-27.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of sEUR: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.33%
-1.50%
-6.23%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Synth sEUR by Synthetix Tracks the price of EUR through price feeds supplied by an oracle.
