Sallar is a decentralized mobile distributed computing network designed to transform smartphones into computational nodes within a global infrastructure. Built on the Solana blockchain, Sallar utilizes a DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Network) model to enable users to share their devices’ processing power in exchange for rewards. The project focuses on providing cost-effective and scalable computing solutions for high-demand industries, including artificial intelligence (AI), big data, cryptography, and scientific research.
Users connect to the Sallar network via a dedicated application, which manages the distribution of computational tasks and rewards. Sallar tokens ($ALL) are earned as a reward for contributing computational power and can be held within the app’s blockchain sub-wallet to unlock additional reward bonuses. This model incentivizes user participation while creating a decentralized infrastructure that reduces the dependency on traditional server farms.
Sallar's infrastructure supports industries requiring extensive computing resources by offering an eco-friendly, decentralized alternative to conventional data centers. The project’s smart contract reserves approximately 9.4 billion tokens for rewards, ensuring sustainability as the network grows. To ensure security and transparency, Sallar’s smart contract has been audited by Hacken, achieving a score of 9.1/10.
With a focus on accessibility and scalability, Sallar is actively expanding its ecosystem, partnering with organizations in AI and big data fields, and working on a dedicated mobile application for enhanced user experience. By leveraging the collective power of millions of smartphones, Sallar democratizes access to high-performance computing, supporting innovation across various industries.
โทเคโนมิกส์และการวิเคราะห์ราคา Sallar (ALL)
สำรวจโทเคโนมิกส์หลักและข้อมูลราคาสำหรับ Sallar (ALL) รวมถึงมูลค่าตลาด รายละเอียดอุปทาน FDV และประวัติราคา เข้าใจมูลค่าปัจจุบันของโทเค็นและโพสิชันการตลาดได้อย่างรวดเร็ว
โทเคโนมิกส์ Sallar (ALL): คำอธิบายตัวชี้วัดหลักและกรณีการใช้งาน
การทำความเข้าใจโทเค็นโนมิกส์ของ Sallar (ALL) ถือเป็นสิ่งสำคัญสำหรับการวิเคราะห์มูลค่าในระยะยาว ความยั่งยืน และศักยภาพ
ตัวชี้วัดหลักและวิธีการคำนวณ:
อุปทานรวม:
จำนวนโทเค็นALL สูงสุดที่ถูกสร้างหรือจะเคยสร้าง
อุปทานหมุนเวียน:
จำนวนโทเค็นที่มีอยู่ในตลาดและในมือสาธารณะในปัจจุบัน
อุปทานสูงสุด:
ข้อกำหนดตายตัวเกี่ยวกับจำนวนโทเค็น ALL ที่สามารถมีอยู่ได้ทั้งหมด
FDV (การประเมินมูลค่าเจือจางเต็มที่):
คำนวณจากราคาปัจจุบัน × ปริมาณอุปทานสูงสุด ซึ่งเป็นการฉายภาพมูลค่าตลาดรวมหากโทเค็นทั้งหมดหมุนเวียนอยู่
อัตราเงินเฟ้อ:
สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความเร็วของการเปิดตัวโทเค็นใหม่ ซึ่งส่งผลต่อความขาดแคลนและการเคลื่อนไหวของราคาในระยะยาว
เหตุใดตัวชี้วัดเหล่านี้จึงสำคัญสำหรับนักเทรด?
อุปทานหมุนเวียนสูง = สภาพคล่องที่มากขึ้น
อุปทานสูงสุดที่จำกัด + อัตราเงินเฟ้อที่ต่ำ = ศักยภาพในการปรับราคาในระยะยาว
การแจกจ่ายโทเค็นที่โปร่งใส = ความไว้วางใจที่ดีขึ้นในโครงการและความเสี่ยงของการควบคุมแบบรวมศูนย์ที่ลดลง
FDV ที่สูงเมื่อมูลค่าตลาดปัจจุบันต่ำ = อาจเป็นสัญญาณการประเมินมูลค่าสูงเกินไป
ตอนนี้คุณเข้าใจโทเคโนมิกส์ของ ALL แล้ว มาสำรวจราคาปัจจุบันของโทเค็น ALLกัน!
การคาดการณ์ราคา ALL
อยากรู้ว่า ALL จะมุ่งหน้าไปทางไหนใช่ไหม? หน้าการคาดการณ์ราคา ALL ของเราผสมผสานอารมณ์ตลาด แนวโน้มในอดีต และตัวบ่งชี้ทางเทคนิคเพื่อให้มุมมองเชิงคาดการณ์
