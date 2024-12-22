SadCat Price (SAD)
The live price of SadCat (SAD) today is 0.00114079 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 106.22K USD. SAD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key SadCat Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 418.55 USD
- SadCat price change within the day is -8.70%
- It has a circulating supply of 93.11M USD
Get real-time price updates of the SAD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate SAD price information.
During today, the price change of SadCat to USD was $ -0.000108823392089227.
In the past 30 days, the price change of SadCat to USD was $ -0.0005937588.
In the past 60 days, the price change of SadCat to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of SadCat to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.000108823392089227
|-8.70%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0005937588
|-52.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of SadCat: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.93%
-8.70%
-33.08%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
SadCat is a memecoin built on the Solana blockchain inspired by the iconic crying cat meme with the idea: “The cat is sad, but rich!” It is designed to bring together cat lovers, meme enthusiasts, and crypto explorers by focusing on cat meme culture and social engagement. SadCat is all about creating a fun and supportive community where creativity thrives, from sharing memes to participating in exciting events. The project also plans to give back by supporting animal shelters and hosting charity initiatives. With future plans for NFT collections and play-to-earn games, SadCat combines humor, heart, and innovation to turn sadness into wealth and community.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 SAD to AUD
A$0.0018138561
|1 SAD to GBP
￡0.0009012241
|1 SAD to EUR
€0.0010837505
|1 SAD to USD
$0.00114079
|1 SAD to MYR
RM0.005133555
|1 SAD to TRY
₺0.0401444001
|1 SAD to JPY
¥0.1784651876
|1 SAD to RUB
₽0.1174329226
|1 SAD to INR
₹0.0968987026
|1 SAD to IDR
Rp18.3998361337
|1 SAD to PHP
₱0.0671126757
|1 SAD to EGP
￡E.0.0580433952
|1 SAD to BRL
R$0.0069360032
|1 SAD to CAD
C$0.0016313297
|1 SAD to BDT
৳0.1357654179
|1 SAD to NGN
₦1.7631936161
|1 SAD to UAH
₴0.0476507983
|1 SAD to VES
Bs0.05818029
|1 SAD to PKR
Rs0.3162612117
|1 SAD to KZT
₸0.5966445779
|1 SAD to THB
฿0.0389123469
|1 SAD to TWD
NT$0.0372239777
|1 SAD to CHF
Fr0.0010153031
|1 SAD to HKD
HK$0.0088639383
|1 SAD to MAD
.د.م0.0114307158