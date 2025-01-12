RUGMAN Price ($RUG)
The live price of RUGMAN ($RUG) today is 0.01765226 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.77M USD. $RUG to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key RUGMAN Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 12.03K USD
- RUGMAN price change within the day is -11.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 100.00M USD
During today, the price change of RUGMAN to USD was $ -0.00234462480941056.
In the past 30 days, the price change of RUGMAN to USD was $ -0.0099102170.
In the past 60 days, the price change of RUGMAN to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of RUGMAN to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00234462480941056
|-11.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0099102170
|-56.14%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of RUGMAN: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.02%
-11.72%
-39.66%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
RUGMAN on Hyperliquid is a creative-first, art-first memecoin project. He is intended to be a Hero of Hyperliquid and stands for justice for crypto. In a form of comedic satire, he is the anti-rugger / inverse $rug. BIO: Rugman is a wholesome hero living on Hyperliquid. His life’s dream is to become a successful quant, but all his friends think he’s a left curver! Join RUGMAN on his adventures as he discovers how quantitative he truly is.
