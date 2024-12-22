Revolt 2 Earn Price (RVLT)
The live price of Revolt 2 Earn (RVLT) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 609.56K USD. RVLT to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Revolt 2 Earn Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 375.52 USD
- Revolt 2 Earn price change within the day is -5.55%
- It has a circulating supply of 65.07T USD
During today, the price change of Revolt 2 Earn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Revolt 2 Earn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Revolt 2 Earn to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Revolt 2 Earn to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-5.55%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+4.10%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+24.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Revolt 2 Earn: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.16%
-5.55%
+11.65%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
(RVLT) is CULT DAOs first ecosystem token, and has been built on the Polygon network as a Polygon POS token with 0.4% taxation. Whereas CULT works to fund protocols furthering decentralization, RVLT seeks to support The Many individuals who are working towards the same goal. Each month 490 stakers (+10 consistent NFT owners) are picked randomly from all RVLT stakers (uRVLT owners). These 500 have the job of approving or disapproving submissions by the users of the actions they have taken to help the CULT ecosystem, and support the revolution. This could be as simple as stickering, leafleting, shilling or civil disobedience. This protocol exists to allow The Many to not have to rely on wage labour fully, or in part and to fill the gap and pay users to further the cause of decentralization and the CULT ecosystem
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
