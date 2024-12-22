rETH2 Price (RETH2)
The live price of rETH2 (RETH2) today is 3,368.62 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.74M USD. RETH2 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key rETH2 Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 328.34 USD
- rETH2 price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 517.43 USD
Get real-time price updates of the RETH2 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate RETH2 price information.
During today, the price change of rETH2 to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of rETH2 to USD was $ +270.5672215380.
In the past 60 days, the price change of rETH2 to USD was $ +1,000.5747982220.
In the past 90 days, the price change of rETH2 to USD was $ +730.790234518559.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ +270.5672215380
|+8.03%
|60 Days
|$ +1,000.5747982220
|+29.70%
|90 Days
|$ +730.790234518559
|+27.70%
Discover the latest price analysis of rETH2: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-10.68%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
StakeWise is a liquid Ethereum staking protocol that tokenizes staking yield separately from deposits to enable compounding and increase the capital efficiency of staked ETH in DeFi. All deposits into the protocol are non-custodial and all tokens are mapped 1:1 to the ETH staked in the StakeWise Pool.
