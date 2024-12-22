Redacted Price (BTRFLY)
The live price of Redacted (BTRFLY) today is 133.94 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.46M USD. BTRFLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Redacted Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 29.26 USD
- Redacted price change within the day is -2.71%
- It has a circulating supply of 25.91K USD
During today, the price change of Redacted to USD was $ -3.7328876871156.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Redacted to USD was $ -14.3973177520.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Redacted to USD was $ +95.1019405660.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Redacted to USD was $ -32.82919489587934.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -3.7328876871156
|-2.71%
|30 Days
|$ -14.3973177520
|-10.74%
|60 Days
|$ +95.1019405660
|+71.00%
|90 Days
|$ -32.82919489587934
|-19.68%
Discover the latest price analysis of Redacted: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.08%
-2.71%
-37.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 BTRFLY to AUD
A$212.9646
|1 BTRFLY to GBP
￡105.8126
|1 BTRFLY to EUR
€127.243
|1 BTRFLY to USD
$133.94
|1 BTRFLY to MYR
RM602.73
|1 BTRFLY to TRY
₺4,713.3486
|1 BTRFLY to JPY
¥20,953.5736
|1 BTRFLY to RUB
₽13,787.7836
|1 BTRFLY to INR
₹11,376.8636
|1 BTRFLY to IDR
Rp2,160,322.2782
|1 BTRFLY to PHP
₱7,879.6902
|1 BTRFLY to EGP
￡E.6,814.8672
|1 BTRFLY to BRL
R$814.3552
|1 BTRFLY to CAD
C$191.5342
|1 BTRFLY to BDT
৳15,940.1994
|1 BTRFLY to NGN
₦207,016.3246
|1 BTRFLY to UAH
₴5,594.6738
|1 BTRFLY to VES
Bs6,830.94
|1 BTRFLY to PKR
Rs37,132.1862
|1 BTRFLY to KZT
₸70,051.9594
|1 BTRFLY to THB
฿4,568.6934
|1 BTRFLY to TWD
NT$4,370.4622
|1 BTRFLY to CHF
Fr119.2066
|1 BTRFLY to HKD
HK$1,040.7138
|1 BTRFLY to MAD
.د.م1,342.0788