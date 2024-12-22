Red Kite Price (PKF)
The live price of Red Kite (PKF) today is 0.02638177 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.81M USD. PKF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Red Kite Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 15.09K USD
- Red Kite price change within the day is -2.23%
- It has a circulating supply of 142.41M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PKF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PKF price information.
During today, the price change of Red Kite to USD was $ -0.00060330965992001.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Red Kite to USD was $ -0.0035352125.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Red Kite to USD was $ +0.0067053964.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Red Kite to USD was $ -0.002736437651965596.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00060330965992001
|-2.23%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0035352125
|-13.40%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0067053964
|+25.42%
|90 Days
|$ -0.002736437651965596
|-9.39%
Discover the latest price analysis of Red Kite: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.44%
-2.23%
-19.59%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What Is PolkaFoundry (PKF)? PolkaFoundry is a platform for building DeFi dapps for the Polkadot ecosystem. It includes: A blockchain which is built on Substrate, is EVM-compatible, and supports several UX-enabling features for dApps. The blockchain will work as a Polkadot parachain or parathread. A bunch of DeFi-friendly services for dapp builders. These include both built-in services and integration with external ones. Who is behind PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry was founded back in 2018 by Thi Truong, who was then a key member of Kyber Network's core team. The PolkaFoundry team now consists of 20+ members located in several countries including Singapore, Vietnam, Japan, Canada, and India. Advisory board includes the DuckDAO leaders; Garlam Won who is behind the marketing of Harmony, Mantra DAO, Kylin; and Lester Lim - founder of X21 Digital. Who is backing PolkaFoundry? PolkaFoundry has completed a $1.9M Private Sale Round, backed by DuckDAO, Signum Capital, Master Ventures, AU21 Capital, BlockDream Fund, Magnus Capital, X21 Digital, Rarestone Capital, PNYX Ventrues, and several other renown ventures. What Makes PolkaFoundry Unique? Leveraging the interoperability and scalability of the Substrate framework and the growing ecosystem of Polkadot EVM compatible, strait-forward to migrate DeFi dapps from Ethereum Come with DeFi-friendly services Built-in UX-enabling features which allow developers to build frictionless-UX so that dapps can approach normal people outside the crypto community. This is the key point for blockchain to reach mass adoption. What is the Tokenomics of PolkaFoundry (PKF) Tokens? Token Name: PolkaFoundry Token Symbol: PKF Total Supply: 200,000,000 PKF token is an Ethereum's ERC-20 token. In the future, when PolkaFoundry blockchain launches the mainnet, PKF token holders can swap ERC-20 PKF token for native PKF coin at the rate of 1 for 1. Token Utility: Payment for transaction fees Staking for collators to earn share of block rewards Staking to participate in the on-chain governance process and earn rewards for voting on proposals Payment for PolkaFoundry & partners' services
