ratomilton Price (MILTON)
The live price of ratomilton (MILTON) today is 0.00864402 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 8.97M USD. MILTON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key ratomilton Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 9.00M USD
- ratomilton price change within the day is +61.90%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
During today, the price change of ratomilton to USD was $ +0.00330478.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ratomilton to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ratomilton to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ratomilton to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00330478
|+61.90%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ratomilton: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-16.24%
+61.90%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The project is a memecoin for Milton, the viral dancing rat on Tiktok. Meet Milton, the TikTok-famous dancing rat taking the crypto world by storm! Known for his groovy moves, Milton's now the face of a new memecoin on Solana: $MILTON. Fast, fun, and powered by the Solana blockchain, $MILTON is all about community vibes and meme magic. Join the party, grab some $MILTON, and dance your way into the future of decentralized fun! 🐀💃 #MiltonCoin
