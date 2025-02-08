RAT Escape is a meme token on the Solana network. The token had a fair launch on pump.fun from where it graduated to Raydium successfully in November 2024. Only 1-2% of pump.fun memes graduate. This shows the strength of the community around RAT. The leader of RATs is called Rattus. He was the first to escape the rat race. As a result, he created the RAT token so that his followers can join him. A detailed plan is being developed so that more RATs can escape in the future. Dogs and cats have dominated the streets above for too long. It's time for RATs to leave their tunnels.

