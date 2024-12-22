PROOF Platform Price (PROOF)
The live price of PROOF Platform (PROOF) today is 0.15028 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.41M USD. PROOF to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PROOF Platform Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 27.40K USD
- PROOF Platform price change within the day is -8.69%
- It has a circulating supply of 9.37M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PROOF to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate PROOF price information.
During today, the price change of PROOF Platform to USD was $ -0.0143091838143647.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PROOF Platform to USD was $ +0.3675052917.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PROOF Platform to USD was $ +0.4395168077.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PROOF Platform to USD was $ +0.094254641299458135.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0143091838143647
|-8.69%
|30 Days
|$ +0.3675052917
|+244.55%
|60 Days
|$ +0.4395168077
|+292.47%
|90 Days
|$ +0.094254641299458135
|+168.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of PROOF Platform: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.68%
-8.69%
-40.56%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PROOF is the most powerful way to launch a token, with battle-tested features designed to set you up for success. Our contracts are audited & unruggable. Get started for free.
