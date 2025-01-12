Polkarare Price (PRARE)
The live price of Polkarare (PRARE) today is 0.00139424 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 71.18K USD. PRARE to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Polkarare Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 46.13 USD
- Polkarare price change within the day is +0.40%
- It has a circulating supply of 51.05M USD
During today, the price change of Polkarare to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Polkarare to USD was $ -0.0003542914.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Polkarare to USD was $ -0.0005271724.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Polkarare to USD was $ -0.001373349839189569.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.40%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003542914
|-25.41%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005271724
|-37.81%
|90 Days
|$ -0.001373349839189569
|-49.62%
Discover the latest price analysis of Polkarare: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.00%
+0.40%
+11.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
What is PolkaRare? PolkaRare is a web3 economy to create, trade, and discover NFTs. Powered by Polkadot, Polygon, Ethereum, and Binance Smart Chain, PolkaRare offers artists a seamless onboarding experience without the need to use Metamask or make contract transactions on their own. PolkaRare provides a range of tools to users to unlock the maximum potential of NFTs. $PRARE is the native token of PolkaRare used for governance, staking rewards, medium of exchange, NFT farming, etc. Who is the Founder of PolkaRare? PolkaRare is founded by Pramod Mahadik, a professional software developer. Pramod has over eight years of experience in building projects and has previously served at Rediff and Halalbox. Pramod has over four years of experience in the Blockchain space. He is a successful influencer and venture capitalist who has been advising multiple portfolio projects for development and team building. What is The USP of PolkaRare? PolkaRare offers NFT creation, NFT trading, multi-token support, community rewards, support licensed content drops, price discoverability, and charges low network fees. Currently, most of the NFT platforms are based on Ethereum. However, the high traffic of the Ethereum network creates various issues in creating and trading NFTs. PolkaRare aims to become a multi-chain NFT platform, where creators and users can optimize the blockchains and seamlessly transfer them across different networks. PolkaRare NFT creation will start on Ethereum and Polygon chains. In the next phase, the NFT will be added to the BSC and will be extended to other blockchain networks gradually. How many $PRARE are there in Circulation? PRARE is PolkaRare's utility and governance token. Total Supply : 100,000,000 PRARE Hardcap: $2,200,000 Total Tokens be Sold: 36,375,000 Percentage be Sold (Seed + Private + IDO): 36.375% Token utilities: Governance: $PRARE holders will be able to propose and vote on key proposals; a portion of platform transaction fees will be used for the governance rewards. Medium of exchange: PRARE is used as a primary mode of payment on PolkaRare Staking Rewards: Stakers will be rewarded with platform fees. Stake PRARE to earn PRARE. NFT Farming: Stake PRARE to farm rare NFTs Exclusive NFT drops: PRARE holders will get exclusive drops from the collectibles product. Token Distribution and Lock-Up Process: Seed Round: 12.50% Private Round 1: 12.50% Private Round 2: 9.375% (Initial Dex Offering)IDO: 2.00% Ecosystem Fund: 9.625% Marketing/Grants/Partnerships: 10.00% Advisors: 3.00% Team: 12.00% Company Reserve: 10.00% Operations: 4.00% Marketplace Mining & Staking: 12.00% Exchanges & Liquidity: 3.00% What are the Features of PolkaRare’s Products? PolkaRare’s products are designed to attract the average user to its platform. Its main features are Multichain NFT marketplace NFT Wallet Collections NFT Collateralized Loans Royalties Unlockable content: NFT price discoverability protocol Social features Multi content support
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 PRARE to AUD
A$0.0022586688
|1 PRARE to GBP
￡0.0011293344
|1 PRARE to EUR
€0.0013524128
|1 PRARE to USD
$0.00139424
|1 PRARE to MYR
RM0.0062601376
|1 PRARE to TRY
₺0.049356096
|1 PRARE to JPY
¥0.2198298208
|1 PRARE to RUB
₽0.1416966112
|1 PRARE to INR
₹0.1201416608
|1 PRARE to IDR
Rp22.8563897856
|1 PRARE to PHP
₱0.08226016
|1 PRARE to EGP
￡E.0.070478832
|1 PRARE to BRL
R$0.0085327488
|1 PRARE to CAD
C$0.0020077056
|1 PRARE to BDT
৳0.1700693952
|1 PRARE to NGN
₦2.1616018112
|1 PRARE to UAH
₴0.0592133728
|1 PRARE to VES
Bs0.07389472
|1 PRARE to PKR
Rs0.3899968128
|1 PRARE to KZT
₸0.7392539328
|1 PRARE to THB
฿0.0483522432
|1 PRARE to TWD
NT$0.0461632864
|1 PRARE to CHF
Fr0.0012687584
|1 PRARE to HKD
HK$0.0108471872
|1 PRARE to MAD
.د.م0.0140678816