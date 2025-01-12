PlayNity Price (PLY)
The live price of PlayNity (PLY) today is 0.00100239 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 91.54K USD. PLY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PlayNity Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 3.81 USD
- PlayNity price change within the day is -0.20%
- It has a circulating supply of 91.26M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLY to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of PlayNity to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PlayNity to USD was $ -0.0000016757.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PlayNity to USD was $ -0.0003038018.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PlayNity to USD was $ -0.000331705368998186.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.20%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000016757
|-0.16%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0003038018
|-30.30%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000331705368998186
|-24.86%
Discover the latest price analysis of PlayNity: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.48%
-0.20%
-0.53%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PlayNity is approaching investors and players community on the Play2Earn growing trend in the metaverse space. Project delivers the possibility to earn from Play2Eearn games without engaging in all in-game process for investors and delivers for players the possibility to play P2E games risk-free without any capital requirement. In the area of Play2Earn, PlayNity project makes it possible for: - Players - to have a possibility to play Play2Earn games where they cannot afford to invest the required amount of money to start and maintain earnings. - Suppliers (investors) - to be able to allocate funds in the Play2Earn gaming expecting some earnings, without sacrificing time and requiring any knowledge about the detailed game mechanics and behind-the-scenes process. - Trainers who have wide knowledge in the scope of a wide variety of games - to have the possibility to train players and earn money without investment. - Managers who have experience in managing in-game NFTs and leading groups of scholars and trainers - to be able to earn even more with bigger teams. In principle, 20% of earned value will be spent on the tokens buyback and burn. It will make circulating tokens less inflationary and at some point, deflationary. 10% will be spent on the DAO maintenance costs, and the remaining 70% of the earnings is planned to be spent on the new in-game NFT purchases as well as releasing its own NFT collections to gather even higher earnings. Above numbers and treasury management policy can be adjusted to meet market conditions.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
