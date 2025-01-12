plankton Price (PLANKTON)
The live price of plankton (PLANKTON) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 27.96K USD. PLANKTON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key plankton Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 481.92 USD
- plankton price change within the day is -4.02%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.82M USD
Get real-time price updates of the PLANKTON to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of plankton to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of plankton to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of plankton to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of plankton to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-4.02%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-95.23%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of plankton: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.84%
-4.02%
-41.04%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
$plankton is a memecoin in Solana, which seeks to represent the fan base of the super viral tiktok meme which bears the same name: plankton. $plankton in Solana promotes the use of the meme on social networks, being a meeting point for the community of said meme. The purpose of $plankton is to give community members the opportunity to buy a token with which they feel represented. $plankton works only as a fan base of the meme, it does not claim the copyright of the meme or anything like that, it only works as a token for the meme community.
