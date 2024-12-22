What is Piteas (PTS)

What is the project about? First Optimal & Productive Dex Aggregator on Pulsechain. What makes your project unique? Piteas serves as a dex aggregator that leverages the latest in swap technology. By integrating multiple DEXs, our platform provides users with access to the vast pools of the most widely used DeFi protocols, amounting to billions of dollars in liquidity. With our advanced routing algorithm, Piteas ensures the best price, lowest slippage, and highest returns for each transaction. History of your project. The Piteas project initiated its transition process in May 2023 and dex aggregator protocol was launched in July 2023. What’s next for your project? The DEX protocol is planned to be launched on multiple networks and several side features are also scheduled for release. What can your token be used for? The PTS Token, which will serve as the governance and utility token for Piteas, is designed to have limited supply and be resistant to manipulations.

