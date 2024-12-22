Phoenixcoin Price (PXC)
The live price of Phoenixcoin (PXC) today is 0.01372695 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 1.26M USD. PXC to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Phoenixcoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 14.62 USD
- Phoenixcoin price change within the day is -3.32%
- It has a circulating supply of 91.89M USD
During today, the price change of Phoenixcoin to USD was $ -0.00047209668089058.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Phoenixcoin to USD was $ +0.0004138208.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Phoenixcoin to USD was $ +0.0077935417.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Phoenixcoin to USD was $ +0.005283468634169784.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00047209668089058
|-3.32%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0004138208
|+3.01%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0077935417
|+56.78%
|90 Days
|$ +0.005283468634169784
|+62.57%
Discover the latest price analysis of Phoenixcoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.71%
-3.32%
-11.86%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Phoenixcoin was founded by Phenix Crypto Systems Network Inc., owned and operated by John Carmiche (JohnCar) and Michael Burns (iamatrix). The first block was mined (generated) on the 8th of May 2013, but the currency wasn't released to public until about 20000 blocks which resulted in a pre-mine of about 1 million coins. The original name was Phenixcoin. The coin was supposed to be used for various projects by the founding company such as Phenix Poker or Phenix Safe Trade. On the 11th of July 2013, Phoenixcoin together with Feathercoin and Worldcoin established the UNOCS (United Open Currency Solutions), an alliance aimed at joint development and promotion. Unfortunately, the alliance fell apart later due to poor development and project management after the withdrawal of Feathercoin.
|1 PXC to AUD
A$0.0218258505
|1 PXC to GBP
￡0.0108442905
|1 PXC to EUR
€0.0130406025
|1 PXC to USD
$0.01372695
|1 PXC to MYR
RM0.061771275
|1 PXC to TRY
₺0.4830513705
|1 PXC to JPY
¥2.147444058
|1 PXC to RUB
₽1.413052233
|1 PXC to INR
₹1.165967133
|1 PXC to IDR
Rp221.4023883585
|1 PXC to PHP
₱0.8075564685
|1 PXC to EGP
￡E.0.698427216
|1 PXC to BRL
R$0.083459856
|1 PXC to CAD
C$0.0196295385
|1 PXC to BDT
৳1.6336443195
|1 PXC to NGN
₦21.2162366505
|1 PXC to UAH
₴0.5733747015
|1 PXC to VES
Bs0.70007445
|1 PXC to PKR
Rs3.8055223485
|1 PXC to KZT
₸7.1793321195
|1 PXC to THB
฿0.4682262645
|1 PXC to TWD
NT$0.4479103785
|1 PXC to CHF
Fr0.0122169855
|1 PXC to HKD
HK$0.1066584015
|1 PXC to MAD
.د.م0.137544039