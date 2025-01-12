PERQ Price (PERQ)
The live price of PERQ (PERQ) today is 0.00368122 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 933.49K USD. PERQ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key PERQ Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 62.53K USD
- PERQ price change within the day is +11.72%
- It has a circulating supply of 254.96M USD
During today, the price change of PERQ to USD was $ +0.00038613.
In the past 30 days, the price change of PERQ to USD was $ -0.0015408375.
In the past 60 days, the price change of PERQ to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of PERQ to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|เปลี่ยน (USD)
|เปลี่ยน (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00038613
|+11.72%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0015408375
|-41.85%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of PERQ: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+12.50%
+11.72%
-10.06%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
PERQ brings Supercharged Launchpools to Ethereum and Arbitrum. The concept is simple. Stake your idle Stablecoins (USDT, USDC, or DAI) or ETH in our PERQ Pools to earn your favorite tokens of today or tomorrow. PERQ offers users pools where they exchange their yield for unlaunched tokens, which will be released on TGE without any locks. Similarly, the user's stake is never locked and can always be withdrawn
|1 PERQ to AUD
A$0.0059635764
|1 PERQ to GBP
￡0.0029817882
|1 PERQ to EUR
€0.0035707834
|1 PERQ to USD
$0.00368122
|1 PERQ to MYR
RM0.0165286778
|1 PERQ to TRY
₺0.130315188
|1 PERQ to JPY
¥0.5804179574
|1 PERQ to RUB
₽0.3741223886
|1 PERQ to INR
₹0.3172107274
|1 PERQ to IDR
Rp60.3478591968
|1 PERQ to PHP
₱0.21719198
|1 PERQ to EGP
￡E.0.186085671
|1 PERQ to BRL
R$0.0225290664
|1 PERQ to CAD
C$0.0053009568
|1 PERQ to BDT
৳0.4490352156
|1 PERQ to NGN
₦5.7072898636
|1 PERQ to UAH
₴0.1563414134
|1 PERQ to VES
Bs0.19510466
|1 PERQ to PKR
Rs1.0297108584
|1 PERQ to KZT
₸1.9518564684
|1 PERQ to THB
฿0.1276647096
|1 PERQ to TWD
NT$0.1218851942
|1 PERQ to CHF
Fr0.0033499102
|1 PERQ to HKD
HK$0.0286398916
|1 PERQ to MAD
.د.م0.0371435098